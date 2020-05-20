Lutheran, Catholic Church leaders say it’s time to come back; plan to defy order

(KEYC) — Lutheran and Catholic Church leaders in Minnesota say it’s time to come back to church.
In a statement from the Catholic Bishops of Minnesota, they said they, in coordination with some Lutheran colleagues, submitted a plan to Gov. Tim Walz earlier this month that detailed the sanitation measures churches would take and proposed a cap on occupancy limited to 33% of building capacity.
A letter signed by the Diocese of New Ulm said church leaders are giving its parishes permission to resume public celebration of Mass next Tuesday, May 26.
