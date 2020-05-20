MDH: 645 additional cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota; 12,227 patients no longer isolated

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 645 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total number to 17,670.
There have been 29 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 777. There are 12,227 people who are no longer isolated.
Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 635.
Blue Earth County reporting its first death linked to COVID-19, an individual in their 60′s.
As of 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 20, there are 550 people hospitalized, 212 in ICU.
2,308 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 167,338.
For further information from the Minnesota Department of Health, visit www.health.state.mn.us
The Iowa Department of Public Health reports over 15,534 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Over 8,200 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been 16 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 383.
110, 213 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.