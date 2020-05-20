Minnesota’s restaurants, personal care businesses, campgrounds learn reopening guidelines

(KEYC) — Minnesota bars and restaurants will learn when they might be allowed to reopen for sit-down service under restrictions meant to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Key factors to consider when reopening include how close people are seated to each other, how long they are close and whether people can effectively practice social distancing in that setting.
During the press conference Wednesday, Walz said the second phase of his Stay Safe Minnesota Plan will allow limited outdoor dining at restaurants and bars beginning June 1.
Walz also announced salons and barbershops will be allowed to reopen on June 1 at 25% occupancy to ensure the safety of employees and customers.
“Our restaurants and bars are an integral part of the social fabric of Minnesota, and it has been heartbreaking to see this pandemic wreak havoc on our hospitality industry,” Walz said. “While the virus won’t yet allow for business as usual, let’s do what we do best after winter in Minnesota and head outside. Whether it’s a Jucy Lucy, a plate of tamales, or a walleye dinner, Minnesotans can support their local restaurant by enjoying a socially distanced meal outdoors.”
Customers may be either strongly recommended or required to wear masks, make reservations and adhere to social distancing requirements when visiting a business that operates in any of these three industries.
Restaurants with available outdoor seating must maintain social distancing and seating no more than 50 patrons at any given time.
In addition to outdoor dining, restaurants and bars will be able to continue to offer takeout, curbside and delivery services.
Outdoor dining and limited salon occupancy are part of phase II of the Stay Safe Plan. This phase will go into effect on June 1 and will include the opening of campgrounds and other recreational activities.
