Minnesota’s restaurants, personal care businesses, campgrounds learn reopening guidelines

Minnesota bars, restaurants, learn reopening rules
By Jake Rinehart | May 20, 2020 at 2:59 PM CDT - Updated May 20 at 3:50 PM

(KEYC) — Minnesota bars and restaurants will learn when they might be allowed to reopen for sit-down service under restrictions meant to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Key factors to consider when reopening include how close people are seated to each other, how long they are close and whether people can effectively practice social distancing in that setting.

During the press conference Wednesday, Walz said the second phase of his Stay Safe Minnesota Plan will allow limited outdoor dining at restaurants and bars beginning June 1.

Walz also announced salons and barbershops will be allowed to reopen on June 1 at 25% occupancy to ensure the safety of employees and customers.

“Our restaurants and bars are an integral part of the social fabric of Minnesota, and it has been heartbreaking to see this pandemic wreak havoc on our hospitality industry,” Walz said. “While the virus won’t yet allow for business as usual, let’s do what we do best after winter in Minnesota and head outside. Whether it’s a Jucy Lucy, a plate of tamales, or a walleye dinner, Minnesotans can support their local restaurant by enjoying a socially distanced meal outdoors.”

Last updated 5/20/2020 3:18pm
Setting Stay Home MN
March 26 – May 17		 Stay Safe MN
Phase I
May 18 – June 1		 Stay Safe MN
Phase II
Beginning June 1		 Stay Safe MN
Phase III		 Stay Safe MN
Phase IV
Social Settings
Stay at home except for essential activities
Gatherings of 10 or less
Drive-in gatherings per MDH guidelines
Gatherings of 10 or less
Drive-in gatherings per MDH guidelines
Gatherings of 20 or less
Drive-in gatherings per MDH guidelines		 TBD
Critical Businesses
Open
(must telework if you can)
Open
(must telework if you can)
Open
(must telework if you can)
Open
(must telework if you can)
Open
Non-critical Businesses (non-customer facing)
Open (must telework if you can, must have COVID-19 preparedness plan)
Open (must telework if you can, must have COVID-19 preparedness plan)
Open (must telework if you can, must have COVID-19 preparedness plan)
Open (must telework if you can, must have COVID-19 preparedness plan)
Open
Retail Curbside pickup Open (50% capacity, must have COVID-19 preparedness plan) Open (50% capacity, must have COVID-19 preparedness plan) Increased capacity Increased capacity
Restaurants and Bars Delivery and Take Out Only Delivery and Take Out Only Location: Outdoors
Capacity: 6 ft of distance must be maintained, not to exceed 50 customers
Reservations: Required
Masks: Required for workers, strongly recommended for customers		 Indoor dining with capacity restrictions and social distancing requirements Indoor dining with capacity restrictions and social distancing requirements
Personal services (salons, tattoos, barbershops)
Closed
Closed		 Capacity: 6 ft of distance (max 25%)
Appointments: Required
Masks: Required for workers and customers		 Increased capacity Increased capacity
Gyms, personal fitness and yoga studios, martial arts
Closed
Closed
Closed
Potential for phased opening with capacity restrictions and social distancing requirements		 Potential for phased opening with capacity restrictions and social distancing requirements
Entertainment (bowling alleys, movie theaters, arcades, theaters)
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed		 Reopen with capacity restrictions
Outdoor entertainment (movies in the park, concerts, etc.)
Closed		 Drive-in events per MDH Guidelines Drive-in events per MDH Guidelines Potential for phased opening with capacity restrictions and social distancing requirements  Potential for phased opening with capacity restrictions and social distancing requirements
Rec Sports and Youth Programming
Closed
Open per MDH guidance (no games)
Open per MDH guidance (no games)
Open with guidance
Open with guidance
Outdoor Recreation Activities and Facilities Open per DNR's Outdoor Recreation Guidelines Open per DNR's Outdoor Recreation Guidelines Open per DNR's Outdoor Recreation Guidelines
Open with guidance
Open with guidance
Places of Worship, religious services, weddings, and funerals Gatherings of 10 or less for funerals and weddings Indoors: 10 or less
Outdoors: 10 or less, or drive-in services per MDH guidelines		 Indoors: 10 or less
Outdoors: 10 or less, or drive-in services per MDH guidelines		 Indoors: 20 or less
Outdoors: 6 ft of distance, max of 100, must follow MDH guidance
Masks: Required for workers and attendees		 Reopen with capacity and restrictions and social distancing requirements
Campgrounds and charter boats
Closed
Closed except remote sites
Open with guidance
Open with guidance
Open with guidance
Large public gatherings (festivals, sporting events, large concerts)
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
 

Customers may be either strongly recommended or required to wear masks, make reservations and adhere to social distancing requirements when visiting a business that operates in any of these three industries.

Restaurants with available outdoor seating must maintain social distancing and seating no more than 50 patrons at any given time.

In addition to outdoor dining, restaurants and bars will be able to continue to offer takeout, curbside and delivery services.

Outdoor dining and limited salon occupancy are part of phase II of the Stay Safe Plan. This phase will go into effect on June 1 and will include the opening of campgrounds and other recreational activities.

More information on the actives included in the various phases within the Stay Safe Plan can be found here.

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.