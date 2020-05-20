Summer projects begin in Mankato; roads closed for extended period

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Mankato announced the temporary closure of three roads on Wednesday.
All roads are being closed due to road reconstruction.
The roads that are closed include:
- Belle Avenue (from Pfau to Hope Streets);
- Parkway Avenue (from Rita Road to Glenwood Avenue); and
- Glenview Avenue (from Main Street to Glenwood Avenue).
A city spokesperson said Belle Avenue is expected to reopen in late July, while Parkway and Glenview Avenues are expected to reopen in min-August. All reopen dates are weather permitting and subject to modification.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.