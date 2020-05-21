Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota announces tentative reopen date

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota announced Wednesday a tentative reopening date of Oct. 1.
The museum also emphasized this plan may change in response to any new COVID-19 developments or recommendations from health officials.
Several new exhibits include a brand new energy: Powered by Play exhibit and a revamped Cecil’s Imagineering Loft.
Construction is also underway in the Dotson Back 40, which will house a new nature-based play exhibit where children will be able to play in a mud kitchen complete with pots, pans, dirt, sand, pinecones and acorns.
