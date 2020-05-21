Fitness centers left out of June 1st opening

“I get scared to think about the continued closure of my business, and knowing if I even will be able to open my doors by the end of this. It has been a little bit of a slow death all I can think about is a new population that has been generated that is at high risk and that is my staff, that’s myself, my family, and making sure I can still provide for them because now my livelihood is at risk and it was something that shouldn’t have been a concern, to begin with,” says Jon Jamieson, owner of JP Fitness in Mankato.