Fitness centers left out of June 1st opening

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz stated Wednesday that restaurants can begin opening on June 1, with outdoor dining only. Hair salons and other personal care businesses can also open that same day with restrictions. Walz stopped short though, on allowing fitness centers to open their doors even in a limited capacity.
“I get scared to think about the continued closure of my business, and knowing if I even will be able to open my doors by the end of this. It has been a little bit of a slow death all I can think about is a new population that has been generated that is at high risk and that is my staff, that’s myself, my family, and making sure I can still provide for them because now my livelihood is at risk and it was something that shouldn’t have been a concern, to begin with,” says Jon Jamieson, owner of JP Fitness in Mankato.
Jamieson makes it clear he is happy for the businesses that can start the recovery process, and he says he is mindful of the health concerns that come with the pandemic. But he takes exception to the governor lumping all fitness centers into one category. JP Fitness is a one-on-one personal training studio, not your typical crowded gym, and he says his appeals for help are not being heard.
“We created a ten-page business preparedness plan, which outlines how we can phase in reopening our fitness studio properly so we are still protecting the greater good but allowing myself to still continue running my business. I didn’t receive any positive feedback, I don’t even believe they read my document,” says Jamieson.
Jamieson says keeping fitness studios like his closed will also take its toll on the mental health of the clients he serves.
