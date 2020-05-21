Gnat season well underway as warmer weather arrives

“Last year it was around mid-June when things started drying out they kind of go away and then it’s mosquitoes are the main problem, we’ll see what happens. it’s usually just when it’s wet early. Last year I think with all that snow and stuff there was a lot more moisture so they were really bad last year so it just depends on if it stays damp like this,” says Jason Quint, owner of Mosquito Squad of Mankato.