Loyola Catholic School holds “drive-in” graduation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A graduation for the scrapbooks and history books.
Wednesday night marked graduation at Mankato’s Loyola Catholic School: “drive-in style”.
It allowed school leaders to follow state guidelines on social distancing and at the same time celebrate the Loyola class of 2020.
The ceremony was reserved for seniors and their immediate families. Each senior family was limited to one vehicle, and the graduate will be in the vehicle with their family.
