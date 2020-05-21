Mankato joins study to determine prevalence of COVID-19 in wastewater

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato is one of many cities statewide, joining a study to determine the prevalence of COVID-19 in wastewater.
A study from the University of Minnesota Duluth is collecting and testing samples in participating cities over the next several months. Findings will then be shared with the Minnesota Department of Health.
It’s meant to help health care professionals and city officials as they develop testing and mitigation strategies for COVID-19.
