Minnesota Realtors recommends open house guidelines for realtors

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The housing industry is continuing to respond to updated COVID-19 guidelines.
This comes as Gov. Tim Walz recently issued an executive order loosening restrictions for some customer facing businesses.
Minnesota Realtors, a non-profit organization that works with real estate professionals, has created a new set of open house considerations for realtors.
The organization recommends that realtors practice leaving cabinets and doors open so visitors don’t have to touch those items.
Realtors should also monitor social distancing, increase cleaning, especially when holding an open house and provide masks and gloves when appropriate.
“We see a lot of realtors using more technology than ever before to determine interest before even making an in-person visit. These precautions are very important," CEO Chris Galler said.
Those visiting open houses should try not to touch common items like doorknobs and faucet handles.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.