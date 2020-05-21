Minnesota sees highest single-day increase in deaths tied to COVID-19; MDH reports 539 additional cases

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 539 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total cumulative number to 18,200.
There have been 32 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 809. That is the highest single-day increase in deaths tied to the virus.
There are 12,488 people who are no longer isolated.
Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 663.
As of 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 21, there are 566 people hospitalized, 229 in ICU.
2,380 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
Locally, Blue Earth and Nicollet County each reporting 6 new cases today. Blue Earth County now has more than 100 cases of COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 173,556
The Iowa Department of Public Health reports over 15,954 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Over 8,500 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been 4 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 403.
115, 031 people have been tested statewide.
