MnDOT putting the focus on rest areas

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Trying to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 can be tough, especially at places like rest stops, which attract travelers and truckers from all across the nation.
According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, over 20 million travelers stop at Minnesota rest areas annually. That’s made them a major focus for transportation officials since COVID began ramping up in Minnesota. MnDOT says your next stop along the highway will likely look a little different than before, including posted social distancing reminders.
Rest areas do serve an important purpose in the transportation system so as people are out they will find the rest areas are open. They’ll probably see a lot more cleaning folks coming through. Their direction is to return in after larger groups of people, just a regular more frequent cleaning time," says Mike Dougherty from MnDOT.
MnDOT also reminding travelers as Minnesota continues to reopen, to give yourself extra time on the roads and watch for workers, now that construction season is underway.
