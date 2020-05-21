New Ulm senior living center brings music to residents

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s been a quiet few months at Orchard Hill Senior Living in New Ulm; the last time they had live music was back on March 12th. But staff put together a fun surprise for residents and had the Misfits stop by to perform on Wednesday night.
Staff brought residents out to the parking lot to a socially distanced live music concert with 6 feet between attendees. Music is a very important activity for the residents at Orchard Hill. They usually had live music one to two times per week before the COVID19 pandemic shuttered doors and gatherings.
“We were all very excited to have live music. They have been listening to music and watching old time videos on YouTube the past couple months,” writes Kari Apitz, Orchard Hill Activities Director.
Staff at Orchard Hill have been working hard to keep life “normal" for residents at the center.
Residents can enjoy dinner with each other, eating in the dining room at different shifts. Each morning residents partake in their exercise program, although now they are kept the correct social distance apart. Staff block off the driveway each day between 3:00pm and 4:00pm so residents can go outside for fresh air and a walk.
With summer approaching, staff are looking to set up more activities outside, weather and social distancing permitting.
“We miss all the friends and families that stopped by but encourage doing zoom videos and window visits with their families,” writes Apitz. “[We] would like to thank everyone who donated masks, sanitizer, food, and beverages the past couple months. We live in a wonderful community that has come together to help us out.”
