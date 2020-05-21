Restaurants react to new Governor orders

Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday that restaurants can open with 25% capacity for outdoor seating only beginning June 1. (Source: Ryan Sjoberg)
By Ryan Sjoberg | May 21, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT - Updated May 21 at 4:45 PM

(KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday that restaurants can open with 25% capacity for outdoor seating only beginning June 1.

The reaction has been all over the spectrum. While some have been understanding, many are left wondering if their business is going to last.

“It’s really nice to have a leader that can take evidence-based practices and then put them into a structure that small businesses can then follow,” said Natasha Frost, owner of The Wooden Spoon.

“First reaction was a gut punch,” said Jay Reasner, operating partner at Pub 500. “It was not what we were expecting nor what we were hoping.”

One thing is for certain, though; business owners are going to have to adapt.

While the new order allows seating exclusively outdoors, many do not have the option.

Cities are now working with various hospitality establishments to see how they can create patio-esque environments.

Big Dog has been thinking about how they can compensate. It turns out they are implementing a full 50x50 patio in front of the store.

Last updated 5/21/2020 2:31 p.m.
Setting Stay Home MN
March 26 – May 17		 Stay Safe MN
Phase I
May 18 – June 1		 Stay Safe MN
Phase II
Beginning June 1		 Stay Safe MN
Phase III		 Stay Safe MN
Phase IV
Social Settings
Stay at home except for essential activities
Gatherings of 10 or less
Drive-in gatherings per MDH guidelines
Gatherings of 10 or less
Drive-in gatherings per MDH guidelines
Gatherings of 20 or less
Drive-in gatherings per MDH guidelines		 TBD
Critical Businesses
Open
(must telework if you can)
Open
(must telework if you can)
Open
(must telework if you can)
Open
(must telework if you can)
Open (must telework if you can)
Non-critical Businesses (non-customer facing)
Open (must telework if you can, must have COVID-19 preparedness plan)
Open (must telework if you can, must have COVID-19 preparedness plan)
Open (must telework if you can, must have COVID-19 preparedness plan)
Open (must telework if you can, must have COVID-19 preparedness plan)
Open (must telework if you can, must have COVID-19 preparedness plan)
Retail Curbside pickup Open (50% capacity, must have COVID-19 preparedness plan) Open (50% capacity, must have COVID-19 preparedness plan) + increased capacity + increased capacity
Restaurants and Bars Delivery and Take Out Only Delivery and Take Out Only Outdoor dining
Capacity: 6 ft of distance must be maintained, not to exceed 50 customers
Reservations: Required
Masks: Required for workers, strongly recommended for customers		 + indoor dining + increased capacity
Personal services (salons, tattoos, barbershops)
Closed
Closed		 Capacity: 6 ft of distance (max 25%)
Appointments: Required
Masks: Required for workers and customers		 + increased capacity + increased capacity
Gyms, personal fitness and yoga studios, martial arts
Closed
Closed
Closed		 Potential for phased opening with capacity restrictions and social distancing requirements + increased capacity
Entertainment (bowling alleys, movie theaters, arcades, theaters)
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed		 Potential for phased opening with capacity restrictions and social distancing requirements
Outdoor entertainment (movies in the park, concerts, etc.)
Closed		 Drive-in events per MDH Guidelines Drive-in events per MDH Guidelines Potential for phased opening with capacity restrictions and social distancing requirements + increased capacity
School Buildings
Closed, except for school-age care for critical sector workers
Closed, except for school-age care for critical sector workers
Open with hybrid model for summer learning per CDC and MDH guidance
Open with hybrid model for summer learning per CDC and MDH guidance		 + increased capacity
Child Care
Open per CDC guidance, prioritizing workers in critical sectors
Open per CDC and MDH guidance
Open per CDC and MDH guidance
Open per CDC and MDH guidance
Open per CDC and MDH guidance
Youth Programming
Open for workers in critical sectors
Open per MDH guidance
Open per MDH guidance
Open with guidance
Open with guidance
Organized Youth Sports
Closed
Closed
Open per MDH guidance (no games)
Open with guidance
Open with guidance
Outdoor Recreation Activities and Facilities Open per DNR's Outdoor Recreation Guidelines Open per DNR's Outdoor Recreation Guidelines Open per DNR's Outdoor Recreation Guidelines Open per DNR's Outdoor Recreation Guidelines Open per DNR's Outdoor Recreation Guidelines
Places of Worship, religious services, weddings, and funerals Gatherings of 10 or less for funerals and weddings Indoors: 10 or less
Outdoors: 10 or less, or drive-in services per MDH guidelines		 Indoors: 10 or less
Outdoors: 10 or less, or drive-in services per MDH guidelines		 Indoors: 20 or less
Outdoors: 6 ft of distance, max of 100, must follow MDH guidance
Masks: Required for workers and attendees		 + increased capacity
Campgrounds and charter boats
Closed
Closed except remote sites
Open with guidance
Open with guidance
Open with guidance
Large public gatherings (festivals, sporting events, large concerts)
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Pools
Closed
Closed
Closed		 Potential for phased opening with capacity restrictions and social distancing requirements + increased capacity
 
“We just started this patio now. It’s something new,” said Big Dog Sports Cafe Manager Isaac Becker. “We are happy the City of North Mankato passed the resolution to allow us to build a patio and have a temporary patio. It’ll be interesting to try to get the kinks out of it but we are excited to do that.”

Reasner says this pandemic is a serious issue. He doesn’t want to be judged for wanting to open his business.

“If we want to open, we get tagged as somebody who doesn’t care,” explained Reasner. “That’s not the case. The hospitality industry has done nothing but help communities since the beginning of hospitality. I mean that’s what we do, that’s what we love to do, we just want the opportunity to keep doing it.”

While Frost is confident in her small business counterparts.

“Small businesses are nimble and innovative,” added Frost. “They are going to come up with solutions that are going to be the best for our community. We are a thriving small business community in Old Town and the City Center in particular. I look forward to seeing how people are going to get creative with trying to comply with an order based on evidence-based practices.”

It’s unprecedented times for many small businesses around the area and around the nation. Support for these places is needed now more than ever.

