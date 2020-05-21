Senior Spotlight - Rahma Janac

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - During a week of special graduation ceremonies due to social distancing, KEYC News Now highlights special seniors trying to embrace this confusing time in life.
Rahma Janac is a graduating senior from St. Peter High School. She will be attending the University of Minnesota in the Fall.
Rahma is looking forward. She says its all she can do to help come to terms with the way her high school journey ended.
“Even though we missed out graduation and things, we have so much to be thankful for,” says Rahma.
She has a message for the class of 2020.
“This is not the end, but this is a new beginning. It’s a different type of beginning or a different type of end, but it doesn’t make it any less valuable or any less memorable then if we had got to experience those things. Because now we have a completely different experience that we can only use to our advantage and only use to grow from,” says Rahma.
