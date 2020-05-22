Distance learning winding down for Mankato Area Public Schools

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As students, teachers, and administrators look forward to hearing the state’s guidance at the start of the new school year, they are also taking time to reflect on how this school year ended in unprecedented fashion.
Mankato Area Public Schools superintendent Paul Peterson says now is the time to say thanks, as his team and the community pulled together to take classroom teaching online.
“It has shown just how connected we all are. I mean strong schools, strong parenting, strong kids, strong community. If any of those are out of kilter it can become a challenge. We are so fortunate to be in a community at wraps itself around public education and that has just been coming through loud and clear,” says Peterson.
The CDC released guidelines this week on school reopening. Peterson says decisions on the Fall semester will be made by mid-summer.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.