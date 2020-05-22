DNR reminds boaters to stay safe Memorial Day Weekend

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -With memorial day weekend upon us, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) tells boaters to be safe and smart on the water.
This weekend marks one of the busiest boating weekends in Minnesota. Conservation officers remind boaters to take safety precautions with the increased traffic on the lakes.
“Over 50% of our fatality accidents on the water involve alcohol. So we are asking people be out there enjoy themselves, have fun but do it sober, or plan a sober driver just like you would on the road," said DNR conservation officer Jeremy Henke.
Henke also says to wear life jackets and be cautious of the wake produced by your boat. In addition boaters should keep social distancing guidelines, boating with those in your immediate household and maintaining six feet apart on docks and the water.
