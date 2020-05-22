Free COVID-19 testing available at 6 locations during Memorial Day weekend

“These six testing sites across the state eliminate some of the barriers to testing so that we can focus on what matters most — the health of all Minnesotans,” Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan stated. “Just as this virus disproportionately impacts indigenous communities, people of color, immigrants and refugees, people experiencing homelessness, low-income Minnesotans, older adults, and individuals with preexisting conditions and disabilities, these same communities often face the most barriers to access testing.”