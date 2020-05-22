Lack of funding, safety forces more permanent layoffs at MRCI

“MRCI is gonna survive, you know, but the amount of money that we would not be able to bill because we’re not serving people is in the millions. And we did not get any state aid during this time. And um, we’re just kind not essential. Apparently our biggest concern is for the people we serve obviously. And for me it’s also my staff. You know we have 1300 clients that were not able to serve right now They’re basically living in their group homes and not all doing that Well. You know people that they’re well taken care of, but they want to work and they’re like all of us,” said MRCI CEO Brian Benshoof.