Life Fitness expands COVID-19 relief efforts in Owatonna

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) — A global commercial fitness equipment manufacturer with local plants is converting some of their production lines to help with COVID-19 efforts.
Life Fitness has manufacturing plants in Owatonna and Ramsey.
The company announced today a new initiative to produce and sell non-medical, reusable face coverings in its facilities.
The initiative builds on the company’s previous COVID response where they produced and donated more than 10,000 face coverings for local health care workers.
“What started with a conversation with two employees in Owatonna quickly spread to our other manufacturing locations, which also had cut operations,” Life Fitness CEO Chris Clawson said. “Then, our sourcing people got involved and said well let’s get you the materials and then from the materials it turned into let’s get you Life Fitness branded materials.”
The new face coverings will be sold in packs of 25 with some of the proceeds going to No Kid Hungry.
