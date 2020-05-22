Local artist chosen to design billboard, inspiring happiness amid pandemic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Hennepin Theatre Trust selects a local artist to design a billboard meant to inspire happiness amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gregory Wilkins was one of the 30 artists chosen across Minnesota for the project. Wilkins collaborated with Levi Hanssen to create the piece named Shine Brightly.
“Our piece, shine brightly is encouraging people to look beyond that rain cloud because behind every cloud there’s sunshine and what can we do as artists and also as community members to be actively engaged in creating a place that’s vibrant and fun and celebrating all of humanity in this unprecedented time,” said mixed media artist Gregory T. Wilkins.
Their piece will rotate on digital billboards placed in Ramsey and Hennepin counties. The billboards will be up all summer.
