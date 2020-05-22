Mankato man dies after drug overdose Thursday morning

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man is dead following a drug overdose early Thursday morning.
Officers responded to an apartment on Monks Avenue in Mankato around 2:30 a.m. to find three overdose victims. Life-saving measures were performed, and two of the individuals were transported to MCHS. One was admitted to the ICU and the other was treated and released. Officials say all three victims were male adults in their 20′s.
23-year-old Marcus Krogh, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Through witness interviews, the Minnesota River Valley Task Force determined counterfeit oxycodone pills were a factor in the death of Krogh and the injuries to the other two males. Officials say these types of pills have been linked to numerous overdose deaths and injuries throughout the state and country.
The final cause of death is pending information from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.
The investigation is ongoing.
