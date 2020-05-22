MDH: 813 additional cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota; 12,696 patients no longer isolated

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 813 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total number to 19,005.
There have been 33 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 842. There are 12,696 people who are no longer isolated.
Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 688.
As of 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 22, there are 534 people hospitalized, 233 in ICU.
2,432 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 180,971.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reports over 16,417 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Over 8,858 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been 18 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 421.
119, 472 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
