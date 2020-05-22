Measles vaccinations drop nearly 6% since May 2019

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, routine vaccinations have decreased among young children which leaves communities vulnerable to preventable diseases.
Data from the CDC shows measles vaccinations decreased from 76 percent in May 2019 to 70 percent in May of this year.
While most clinics have seen a decline in patient volumes because of safety measures, health providers urge the public to schedule appointments.
“The last thing we want to see is another measles outbreak six months from now,” said Dr. Katie Smentek, a pediatrician at the Mankato Clinic. “That was really hard on us and our community and I don’t want to see that happen again. I like to think of it as, vaccines and checkups are essential work, so this is something you should feel safe leaving your house for.”
The CDC says if vaccine coverage of 90 to 95 percent isn’t achieved, measles outbreaks can occur in communities.
