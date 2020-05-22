2020 Minnesota State Fair cancelled

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 2020 Great Minnesota Get Together is officially canceled.
The Minnesota State Fair’s governing board voted unanimously this morning to cancel the event after the event’s general manager said it was impossible to proceed.
This announcement coming after Governor Tim Walz said last month that it was “very difficult” to see the State Fair operating this year.
The State Fair Board says it is working hard to come back bigger, better, stronger, and smarter in 2021.
This is the sixth time the Minnesota State Fair has been canceled. The last was in 1946 due to a polio epidemic.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.