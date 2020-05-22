Minnesotans encouraged to stay close to home for Memorial Day weekend

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On a holiday weekend known for travel, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety is encouraging Minnesotans to stay close to home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
More people staying home on Memorial Day weekend may help what’s typically the busiest and deadliest time on Minnesota roads.
Last year, the 100 day stretch from Memorial Day through Labor Day, accounted for 136 of the 364 traffic fatalities, that’s 37 percent of all the traffic deaths in 2019.
Within the last five years speed, distraction, lack of seat belt use and drunk driving are the top contributing factors in Minnesota road fatalities.
Looking ahead, extra distracted driving enforcement runs June 1st through the 14th.
