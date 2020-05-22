75 remote campsites open ahead of Memorial Day weekend

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Just in time for the holiday weekend, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is opening up 75 remote campsites in state parks.
Most of those campsites had existing reservations.
The DNR says another 80 remote sites are expected to be ready by May 29.
On June 1, the DNR anticipates having about 20-30 of its campgrounds within state parks, recreation areas and forest campgrounds ready to open, with limited services.
That will follow with another phase of campgrounds opening June 8.
They plan to have all campsites ready to open by June 15.
The DNR is leaving a number of facilities closed until further notice. That includes beaches, pond-pools, housekeeping cabins, visitor centers, and group centers.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.