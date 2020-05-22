Sacred Heart woman killed in Renville County crash

ERICSON TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities report that a Sacred Heart, Minnesota, woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Renville County on Friday morning.
The Renville County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call at approximately 5:43 a.m. reporting a one-vehicle crash near the intersection of Renville County Road 11 and 160th Street.
Upon arrival at the crash scene, responders discovered there were two occupants inside the 2002 Chevrolet Blazer.
Authorities report 34-year-old Danielle Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene, while 29-year-old Nicholas Brekke, also of Sacred Heart, was transported to CentraCare Hospital with serious injuries.
In addition, authorities say a preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling south on 160th Street, entered the ditch and overturned multiple times.
The crash remains under investigation.
The Renville County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Renville Ambulance Service, Sacred Heart MRU, Sacred Heart Fire Department, Life Link III Air Ambulance and the Minnesota State Patrol.
