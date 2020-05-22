Walz: Flags will fly at half-staff in honor of Memorial Day

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday that all U.S. and Minnesota flags will fly at half-staff at all state and federal buildings from sunrise to 12 p.m. on Monday.
The gesture is a way of honoring those who have died while serving in the U.S. Military.
“We honor the spirit, courage, and tenacity of the generations of Armed Forces members and their families today who made the ultimate sacrifice for this great nation,” Walz said. “As we work toward peace in our world, let us never forget those who have served on our behalf.”
Memorial Day has been observed in the U.S. since 1868 to officially celebrate and honor the valiant sacrifice of those in the military who have given their lives in service to our country.
