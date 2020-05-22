Waseca father-daughter duo create positive message for a cause

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A father-daughter duo in Waseca making a positive impact with a simple, yet encouraging message during the pandemic.
John Hanson and his daughter Emily kicked off the ‘Better Days Ahead’ initiative about two weeks ago. Each poster reads “Better Days Ahead” and costs $8. This is the average cost to feed a family of four for a day. So far, they’ve sent out around 250 posters and raised more than 4 thousand dollars, going directly to the Waseca and Owatonna food shelves.
“We sold posters and shipped them to 16 different states. Two of my former students from 25 years ago that are adults living in Nebraska bought our poster and those kinds of things have been such an encouragement to us and so many people locally and around have just demonstrated an amazing generosity and it’s been such a blessing to us to see people react to this in such a positive way,” says John Hanson.
You can order a poster online via email; betterdaysposter@gmail.com.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.