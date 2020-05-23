Blue Earth County moves forward with election planning

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County has up until July 1st to make any changes to polling places but hopes to have those decisions wrapped up soon.
The county wants to make sure it can space people appropriately at those locations.
They might also have to consider relocating polling places such as nursing homes that also serve as homes to vulnerable populations.
The county is also looking at how it will conduct election judge training, which likely will include online training and smaller in-person classes.
“But we’re really trying to encourage folks to request an absentee ballot be mailed to their homes so they can vote safely from home," Blue Earth County Elections Administrator Michael Stalberger said.
Because the county is expecting more people to choose to vote from home, the Legislature is allowing the county to start processing those ballots 14 days before the election instead of seven.
