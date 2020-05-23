Free COVID-19 testing sites open for the weekend as number of cases in Minnesota nears 20,000

(KEYC) - As the state offers free testing at 6 locations across Minnesota this weekend, the Minnesota Department of Health reports the number of positive cases of COVID-19 is approaching 20,000.
19,845 Minnesotan’s have tested positive, that’s up 847 from Friday’s report. An additional 10 patients have died bringing the total to 852. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities: 697
More than 13,000 are no longer isolated. 568 patients remain hospitalized with 215 in the ICU.
The state reports 189,493 have been tested. Of the 19,845 positive tests, 2,287 were among healthcare workers.
Among the new cases reported Saturday includes one case each in the following southern Minnesota counties: Blue Earth, Cottonwood, Jackson, Waseca and Watonwan. 2 additional cases were reported in LeSueur and Nicollet counties
Iowa isn’t reporting any new case information until Monday. As of Friday, the total number of positive cases stands at 16,800 with 9,201 recovered and 444 deaths. None of those deaths have been in the KEYC News Now viewing area in northern Iowa.
