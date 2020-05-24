Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota enhances safety through grant

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The grant was for $13,900 from the Carl and Verna Foundation.
The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota (CMSM) worked with regional security experts, staff from local schools and its visitors gathering information and to develop a plan.
In a release from CMSM, Senior Director of Experiences and Exhibits, Deb Johnson, said quote “Five years after the Museum welcomed the public to its permanent building, the world has changed, along with our needs to best protect the safety of our visitors and staff. We are very thankful to have received this grant support to enhance several safety features on our Museum”.
The grants funds were used to prioritize visitor safety by enhancing door locks and camera surveillance systems along with modifications to the front desk.
