DFL endorses Feehan in congressional race

(KEYC) - Dan Feehan has been endorsed for a second time in his run for Congress.
Feehan received the endorsement Sunday of the DFL Party as their candidate for United States House of Representatives.
The DFL held an on line convention with balloting taking place over a ten day period. The ballots were tabulated today with Feehan receiving the endorsement.
Feehan’s endorsement likely sets the stage for a rematch in the district. Freshman Congressman Jim Hagedorn narrowly defeated Feehan in 2018.
