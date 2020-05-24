Hubbard House closed for summer amid pandemic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Blue Earth County Historical Society Hubbard House is to remain closed for the summer.
The decision was for safety reasons amid the pandemic. While some rooms in the house museum do allow for social distancing many do not.
In addition cleaning products needed to sanitize the house between visitors can be harmful to the historical collection pieces.
“One of the most highly touched products in the Hubbard House is the railing on the staircase to go to the second floor, well we cant necessarily take a quote on quote Clorox wipe and sanitize a 130 old banister every time someone comes into the house and uses it ,” explained Blue Earth County Historical Society Executive Director Jessica Potter.
However you can visit the house virtually. The Hubbard House Facebook page will continue to post content regularly including virtual tours highlighting different rooms.
The society also offers weekly virtual history programs to attend via ZOOM. For more visit their website here.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.