Area residents converge on City Center to honor fallen soldiers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Memorial Day isn't meant to be the happiest of national holidays, but perhaps one of the more important.
Each year, area residents come together to honor our nation’s fallen military personnel.
“It’s a somber thing,” said James L. Mason. “We come out here and we honor in our way. We go to the cemeteries and place out flowers and reefs there and we go to the monuments.”
For nearly 100 years, Memorial Day has been recognized on May 30. According to History.com, Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act in 1968, resulting in Memorial Day moving to the last Monday in May.
Mason, or ‘Gunny’ as his patrons call him, has been involved since enlisting in the Marines in 1964. He understands this year is a different circumstance, but wishes more would come out to support.
“It’s getting to be fewer and fewer every year who actually come. You don’t see them go to the cemeteries like they used to anymore.”
Those members of the public who were able to attend the ceremony said it is good to be back in the community with others.
“It’s good to see people again,” said North Mankato American Legion Post 518 member Mark Conrad. “It’s good to see those that we serve with. It’s been a little difficult for all of us to stay our distance locked up in our homes. It’s good to be out again.”
The remembrance took place at Veterans Memorial Place near the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Mankato.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.