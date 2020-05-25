The Docket: Mankato City Council to discuss recreation facility closures

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Due to Memorial Day, councils that are meeting this week won’t be meeting until Tuesday.
Here’s what’s on The Docket this week of May 25, 2020.
In Mankato, the city will be providing an updated report on recreation facility closures, including playground equipment, restrooms and campgrounds.
According to the city manager's report, restoring access to these amenities has impacts to both financial and public health.
The council intends to discuss cost projection for additional cleaning and disinfection recommended to safely open bathrooms, playground equipment and other public amenities.
The agenda says summer activity is highly dependent on seasonal labor expenses.
In Fairmont, the city council will be holding a special meeting.
The council will be considering an emergency ordinance that will allow businesses to create customer seating or other areas to help create safe commercial activity.
For example, businesses would be able to create temporary outdoor areas in parking lots or green spaces without the need for a permit.
