Families spend Memorial Day sightseeing at Minneopa State Park

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Memorial Day marked many families spending the day sightseeing some bison.
There are currently 20 bison that roam Minneopa State Park, which is located just outside of Mankato.
Visitors can drive through the enclosed 331 acres of the park to catch a glimpse of the giants.
To grab a closer look, there are hiking trails available outside the bison range.
Bison Drive Road is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday through Tuesday.
The bison do like to roam, so sightings are not guaranteed with every visit.
