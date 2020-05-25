Families spend Memorial Day sightseeing at Minneopa State Park

There are currently 20 bison that roam Minneopa State Park, which is located just outside of Mankato.

Bison grazing at Minneopa State Park in Mankato, Minnesota, on May 25, 2020. (Source: Bernadette Heier)
By Bernadette Heier | May 25, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT - Updated May 25 at 5:36 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Memorial Day marked many families spending the day sightseeing some bison.

Visitors can drive through the enclosed 331 acres of the park to catch a glimpse of the giants.

To grab a closer look, there are hiking trails available outside the bison range.

Bison Drive Road is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday through Tuesday.

The bison do like to roam, so sightings are not guaranteed with every visit.

