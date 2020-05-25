How to run for office in Blue Earth County

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Those interested in running for local office have until June 2 at 5 p.m. to file.
Candidates wanting to run for seats in Blue Earth County or Mankato can mail candidate filings or use the drop box at the Blue Earth County Historic Courthouse.
Candidates can also send an email to bec.elections@blueearthcounty.mn.gov to file.
The mailing address is PO Box 3567, Mankato MN
To see a list of county open seats, visit here.
For city open seats, click here.
