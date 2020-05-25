MDH: 745 additional cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota; 14,816 patients no longer isolated

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 745 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total number to 21,315.
There have been 12 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 881. There are 14,816 people who are no longer isolated.
Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 717.
Nicollet County reporting 2 additional deaths tied to COVID-19.
According to state health officials, one of the individuals is in their 80′s and the other in their 90′s.
As of 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 25, there are 605 people hospitalized, 248 in ICU.
2,676 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 204,059.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reports over 17,555 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Over 9,500 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been 7 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 459.
132,653 people have been tested statewide.
