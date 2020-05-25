Memorial Day 2020: Thank you to those that have sacrificed

Finally, taking time during the day, stop long enough and reflect on how with everything considered, how better off you and your family is partially due to those that have fought and died on behalf of our nation. Those we honor on this day gave their very existence for the people and the nation they loved. The least we all can do, regardless of what is going on around us, is to stop, reflect, say a simple prayer and a thank you. They have earned our undying gratitude.