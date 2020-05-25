North Mankato’s spring cleaning drop-off kicks off this week

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A reminder that North Mankato’s spring drop-off kicks off Wednesday, May 27.
This year’s spring cleanup will be by drop-off rather than curbside pickup. There will also be no sharing of tents to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Waiting lines will be set up on the north side of Webster Avenue. A gate attendant there will monitor the number of entries into the site.
Residents will need to show proof of North Mankato residency and are asked to wear a mask while unloading their items.
Items may be dropped off between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Wednesday, May 27, to Sunday, May 31.
Items not accepted include tires, batteries, motor oil, hazardous waste, brush and more.
For more information call (507) 345-5570 or visit the City of North Mankato website.
