ProMusica Chamber Music Festival transitions to virtual performance

ProMusica MN Virtual Concert Interview
By Jake Rinehart | May 25, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT - Updated May 25 at 3:38 PM

(KEYC) — The ProMusica Chamber Music Festival was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but a local pianist and violinist will instead be hosting a virtual concert in its place.

Beginning at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, pianist Bethel Balge and violinist Peter McGuire will be performing a virtual concert live on ProMusica MN’s Facebook and YouTube platforms.

ProMusica MN Virtual Concert Interview

Bethel Balge and Peter McGuire of ProMusica MN discuss the upcoming virtual concert! Join us live for this event via Facebook, YouTube, or promusicamn.com.

Posted by ProMusica Minnesota on Friday, May 22, 2020

The program will include works by Ludwig van Beethoven, Robert Schumann, Christian Sinding and Edvard Grieg.

Balge and McGuire are artistic directors of the festival and perform together frequently, with the former serving as an artistic director of the Summit Avenue Music Series and executive director of the Mankato Symphony Orchestra and the latter serving as the principal second violinist in the Minnesota Orchestra.

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.