ProMusica Chamber Music Festival transitions to virtual performance

(KEYC) — The ProMusica Chamber Music Festival was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but a local pianist and violinist will instead be hosting a virtual concert in its place.
The program will include works by Ludwig van Beethoven, Robert Schumann, Christian Sinding and Edvard Grieg.
Balge and McGuire are artistic directors of the festival and perform together frequently, with the former serving as an artistic director of the Summit Avenue Music Series and executive director of the Mankato Symphony Orchestra and the latter serving as the principal second violinist in the Minnesota Orchestra.
