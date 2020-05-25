Two Mavericks earn NSIC’s top student-athlete honors

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Two Minnesota State University, Mankato student-athletes earned the top conference honor for their works in the classroom and in their respective sport.
Alex Goettl, a member of the Minnesota State Mavericks football team during the 2019 season, continues to bring in awards as the senior wrapped up his collegiate career this past season.
The senior linebacker earned the NSIC Britton Scholar-Athlete Award for academic excellence, which is given to the conference’s top male student-athlete.
The former Mankato West star is the first student-athlete from Minnesota State Mankato to earn the Britton Award.
Goettl graduated with a 3.90 grade-point average and a degree in biomedical sciences, while also recording 205 tackles over his career on the football field and was a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which recognizes the top scholar-athletes in the nation.
This year’s NSIC Kelly Scholar-Athlete Award was given to swimmer Maggie Knier, who was recognized as the conference’s top female student-athlete. She is the second female in MSU athletics history to receive the award.
The senior graduated from MNSU’s College of Business and ended her undergraduate career with a 4.0 grade-point average.
The Big Lake, Minnesota, native was a member of the 200 freestyle relay team that finished third at the NSIC Championships in 2019.
Knier also operated her own small business, 2True Headbands, which won the 2019 Big Ideas Challenge.
