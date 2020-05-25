While some host in-person Memorial Day services, others opt for virtual events

STERLING TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KEYC) — Some local organizations chose to take their Memorial Day services online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That includes Sterling Church, which has hosted a Memorial Day program for decades.
The church building, located just off Highway 30 between Mapleton and Amboy, celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2017.
The church is keeping the format of its usual Memorial Day service the same, just making it virtual.
The full program is available below.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.