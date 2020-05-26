Applications being accepted for USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program

(KEYC) — The window is now open for producers to apply for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
The program provides direct payments to help offset the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
Approximately $16 billion is being made available for producers who have suffered a 5% or greater price decline due to COVID-19.
Those facing additional significant marketing costs as a result of lower demand, surplus production, and disruptions to shipping patterns also qualify.
Applications will be accepted through Aug. 28.
The USDA has set up a call center to answer further questions.
