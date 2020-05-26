Applications being accepted for USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program

By KEYC News Now Online Staff | May 26, 2020 at 8:28 PM CDT - Updated May 26 at 8:28 PM

(KEYC) — The window is now open for producers to apply for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

The program provides direct payments to help offset the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Approximately $16 billion is being made available for producers who have suffered a 5% or greater price decline due to COVID-19.

Those facing additional significant marketing costs as a result of lower demand, surplus production, and disruptions to shipping patterns also qualify.

[ Visit the USDA's website for more information and to learn how to apply ]

Applications will be accepted through Aug. 28.

Call (877) 508-8364 to connect one-on-one with a USDA agent for additional assistance

The USDA has set up a call center to answer further questions.

