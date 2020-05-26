Blues on Belgrade canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Business on Belgrade Board announced the cancellation of Blues on Belgrade 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday.
The board says its top priority is the safety and health of community members, volunteers and all who are involved in putting on the event.
The fate of the Bier on Belgrade event is still uncertain, as the board said via a news release that it will monitor how the pandemic progresses and reassess the status of the community and event near the end of the summer before making a final decision.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.