2020 Census begins dropping off questionnaire packets at doors in Minnesota

(KEYC) - Monday, May 25th the U.S. Census Bureau began dropping off 2020 Census questionnaire packets at front doors households in Minnesota.
This is done in areas where the majority of households do not receive mail at their physical address.
The operation is contactless and field staff are maintaining social distancing protocols, using government issued personal protective equipment.
The Bureau strongly encourages people to respond promptly to the census using the ID number included in the questionnaire packet.
The Census Bureau will deliver 2020 Census invitations and paper questionnaires to about 86,826 households in Minnesota.
For more information visit the 2020 Census COVID-19 operational adjustments page here.
