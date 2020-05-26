Gov. Reynolds extends existing proclamation though June 25, more permitted to open

To provide continued relief for those families who may be struggling financially due to the pandemic, Reynolds will be allocating funding through the state’s allocation of the federal CARES Act funds for the creation of a COVID-19 eviction and foreclosure prevention program. The program will be administered by the Iowa Finance Authority. The program will apply to residential evictions and foreclosures and will be available to eligible Iowans who have experienced a documented loss of income due to COVID-19 and are unable to pay their rent or mortgage payment. More information will be coming later this week.