The Grand Center for Arts and Culture prepares to host two virtual concerts

The first, which is scheduled to begin airing at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 29, features Americana singer-songwriter Nici Pepper, who will be joined with Kit Kildahl.
The second show The Grand is scheduled to host is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on June 5 and will feature Ron Arsenault and Dave Pengra.
Arsenault plays acoustic and electric slide guitar, while Pengra plays an acoustic base.
The YouTube link to both performances will be released via The Grand Center for Arts and Culture’s Facebook page on the night of the event.
For more information or to see more upcoming events, visit The Grand’s website.
